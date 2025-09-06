September 2025 School Holiday List: Check Dates For Festivals And Regional Closures

September 2025 School Holiday List: September in India is a month full of traditions, cultural celebrations, seasonal changes and festivals. Students, families, teachers and staff want to celebrate these festivals with their families so many schools declared holidays to mark the importance of festivals and culture.

However, September is a month of mid-term exams, projects and this month is very busy for the students. But celebrating culture is also very important. School holidays are not the same everywhere. They vary depending on the region, education boards, and school policies. Parents and students are advised to check their school’s holiday schedule to avoid any confusion.

Different states may close schools for festivals that are religious, historical, or socially significant. Here are some key dates that could affect school schedules this month:

Id-e-Milad/ Milad-un-Nabi

Id-e-Milad is the birth anniversary of Muhammad who was a prophet. It falls on September 5 and 6 in several states. Schools in regions such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu may remain closed for the occasion. In northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the festival is also observed, and closures may extend to September 6, coinciding with Indrajatra celebrations.

Friday Following Eid

Schools may be closed on 12th September to mark the Friday after Eid in Jammu and Srinagar for families to continue festive celebrations and participate in community gatherings.

Navratra Sthapna

Navratra Sthapna is on 22nd September marks the start of nine days of worship dedicated to Goddess Durga. Schools in Rajasthan may declare a holiday as households prepare for the festival. For students, this provides a short break before the longer Durga Puja holidays later in the month.

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday

The birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji is on 23rd September and schools in Srinagar may remain closed, giving students a day off to commemorate the occasion.

As every state and every school has different rules and regulations. All the students and parents are advised to stay updated with their schools for all the updates regarding the holidays.