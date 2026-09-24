/September 25 to witness mass singing of Vande Mataram across 25,000 locations

To commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, New Delhi, is organising a nationwide programme titled 'Namami Bharatam' on Friday, September 25, 2026, in which over one crore students, teachers, parents and citizens across more than 25,000 locations in the country will sing the complete Vande Mataram together at 11 am.