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September 25 to witness mass singing of Vande Mataram across 25,000 locations

As part of the initiative, schools are organising interactive sessions, exhibitions, cultural programmes and other activities highlighting the history of Vande Mataram and its role in the freedom struggle.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
September 25 to witness mass singing of Vande Mataram across 25,000 locations
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September 25 to witness mass singing of Vande Mataram across 25,000 locations
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