/Sewa sankalp abhiyan: Delhi school students to make reels on social service, Rs 2 crore prize money

The Delhi Directorate of Education has rolled out a reel-making competition for government school students as part of the month-long 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan', giving them a chance to use short videos to spotlight social service, civic duty and nation-building.
The competition, titled 'Meri Seva, Mera Sankalp', invites students to build reels around themes like kindness, community service, cleanliness and environmental protection, along with their own role in contributing to society.
The Directorate of Education has laid out several suggested themes for the videos, including:
The reel-making drive runs alongside the broader Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, which continues until October 17.
Besides the reels, the campaign includes drawing and speech competitions. The drawing contest is split into two age brackets 5 to 12 years and 12 to 18 years while the speech competition is open only to students of Classes 10, 11 and 12, who may participate in either Hindi or English.
School-level rounds will run from September 17 to October 17. District-level competitions and exhibitions follow from October 8 to 10, and the campaign wraps up with a state-level exhibition, competition and felicitation event on October 12 and 13.
According to the Directorate of Education, the goal is to give students a platform to express their views on public service and development while linking their daily actions to broader civic responsibility.
Separately, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood launched the 'Seva-First Innovation Challenge 2026' at Delhi Technological University on Saturday.
Spread over 100 days, the challenge is meant to push young innovators toward solving real-world problems with practical, tech-based solutions. It comes with a prize pool of Rs 2 crore, plus mentorship and government backing.
The challenge is open to students, researchers, start-ups, industries and educational institutions not just from Delhi but also from Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Ladakh.
Participants will work across sectors such as agriculture, waste management, education and rural development — identifying problems, building prototypes, and moving toward validating and implementing their ideas.
The Delhi government has said it will support promising projects through its start-up ecosystem and related policy frameworks.
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