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Sewa sankalp abhiyan: Delhi school students to make reels on social service, Rs 2 crore prize money

The reel-making drive runs alongside the broader Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, which continues until October 17.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Sewa sankalp abhiyan: Delhi school students to make reels on social service, Rs 2 crore prize money

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Sewa sankalp abhiyan: Delhi school students to make reels on social service, Rs 2 crore prize money
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