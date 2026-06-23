Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Should a few minutes decide a student's future? Viral NEET video reignites debate

Should a few minutes decide a student's future? Viral NEET video reignites debate

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Many social media users argued that authorities should consider a brief grace period in exceptional cases, especially when delays are caused by circumstances beyond a student's control. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Should a few minutes decide a student's future? Viral NEET video reignites debate

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Egypt forced to return to Spokane after Seattle request rejected
FIFA World Cup 20265 min ago
2
IMD Monsoon6 min ago
3
cocktail 28 min ago
4
re-neet 202613 min ago
5
Seema Kapoor24 min ago