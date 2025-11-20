Should India Abolish 'Stressful' 10th-12th Board Exams For Skill-Based Education?

India conducts board exams for 10th and 12th standards every year. Lakhs of students from across India take the test while sitting at different centres other than their schools. Notably, the provision of board exams often puts additional pressure on students, clubbed with expectations from their parents. In the 21st century, when skill matters the most, should India continue with a old system? Experts feel that rather than abolishing the board exams, India must blend it with practical competencies.

Should India Abolish Board Exams?

As the debate around abolishing board exams intensifies, education leaders argue for reform rather than removal. They emphasize that a balanced system—combining structured assessments with real-world skill development—is essential for meaningful learning.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Rather than abolishing, we need balance. Board exams provide structure and foundational assessment, but we must integrate hands-on skill development alongside. The real question isn't either-or—it's how we blend theoretical knowledge with practical competencies that today's world demands from our students. Completely abolishing the exams will also have the elimination of parameters for the selection of candidates in higher education. Especially when it comes to language, the components of communication skills, articulation, and comprehension skills matter a lot. While skill-based education is the need of the hour, domain expertise is built by the intervention of the teachers and faculty members, knowing the learners' depth in the subject through multiple levels of assessments within the school's systems and also through the exams conducted by the boards," said Naman Jain, Vice Chairman of Silverline Prestige School.

They believe that some form of assessment is important to inform students, parents and teachers about the progress in learning. A consistent and periodical reflection and check for learning will help students build confidence and a better scope for the enhancement of their domain knowledge.

"I believe a board-exam-based system remains essential, as examinations provide a credible measure of a student's academic standing. However, the structure of these exams must evolve. A more balanced assessment should include two components: one objective paper focused on facts and fundamental concepts, and another analytical paper that places students in real-world situations, assessing their comprehension, interpretation and problem-solving skills. Alongside this, schools must embed rigorous, research-based internal assessments that are driven by critical thinking, ensuring students engage in meaningful inquiry with seriousness and accountability," said Ajay Singh, Principal of The Scindia School.

Board Exam Stress Management Tips

Experts also feel that practice is the right way to manage stress during exams. "Practice, practice, practice is the only solution to avoid stress. Most of the learners are still take it easy in the initial days of the academic year and tax themselves with the pressure of studying everything together toward the end. This in itself is a self-created stress," said Jain.

They feel that proper guidance for future pathways should be made available to reduce stress and give more clarity on the subject choices and career. Time-to-time handholding of the learners through differentiated teaching techniques and practices would help the learner to measure the return on time invested and its impact and benefit.

Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, Associate Director, Neurosciences, Medanta, said that students need safe spaces to talk—without fear of disappointment or comparison. Just listening, without judgment, can provide immense relief.

"Marks are just a part of the journey. Remind students (and yourself) that exams test knowledge, not potential or worth. Scrolling through result celebrations or college acceptance posts can heighten anxiety. Encourage digital detox days or mindful browsing. Encourage a positive routine that includes sleep, outdoor time, and small, attainable daily tasks. A structure like this can create calm and purpose in daily activities. Irrespective of results, children need to be kind to themselves and non-judgmental, as well as to family," said Mehrotra.

According to experts, other ways to manage exam stress is promoting practices like the usage of actual stopwatches during study sessions to track focused learning minutes versus wasted hours also helps a lot. When the learners see tangible productivity, their anxiety reduces. Combining this with scheduled breaks, physical activity, and realistic goal-setting is highly recommended. Stress stems from feeling overwhelmed. Measured and mindful preparations and practices build confidence. Last but not least is the support from the parents and a congenial environment for learning is something that goes without saying to combat the stress of exams effectively.