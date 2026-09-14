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Sleeping in a library, eating at a gurdwara: A Bihar boy's UPSC grind

At night, when the library empties out, Minaz stays behind. He sleeps sitting up, feet resting on a chair, his few belongings locked away safely in a library locker.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
Sleeping in a library, eating at a gurdwara: A Bihar boy's UPSC grind

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Sleeping in a library, eating at a gurdwara: A Bihar boy's UPSC grind
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