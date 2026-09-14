Every year, thousands of young hopefuls pour into Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, suitcases in hand, chasing one dream: cracking the UPSC exam. Most rent a small room, join a coaching centre, and settle into the punishing routine every aspirant knows too well. For Mohammad Minaz, that first step — finding a room — was never an option.
Minaz left his home in Darbhanga, Bihar, about a year and a half ago with nothing but the resolve to become a civil servant. Money was tight from day one, and a rented room in Delhi, however modest, was simply out of reach. \
So he found another way to survive: a 24-hour library that charges him close to Rs 1,100 a month became not just his study spot, but his shelter.
At night, when the library empties out, Minaz stays behind. He sleeps sitting up, feet resting on a chair, his few belongings locked away safely in a library locker. There's no mattress, no fan, no privacy — just the quiet hum of a place built for study, repurposed as a home.
For the basics that a library can't offer — a shower, a hot meal — Minaz makes a daily trip of nearly 10 kilometres to Majnu Ka Tila, where a Gurdwara has quietly become part of his routine too.
He bathes there and eats at the langar, though he limits himself to one meal a day, usually around noon. The Gurdwara serves food twice daily, but for Minaz, a second trip means spending money and time he doesn't have to spare the round trip alone costs him about Rs 20, a small sum that adds up when every rupee is being stretched toward a single, distant goal.
It's easy to reduce a story like this to a number one meal, one library, one locker.
But behind it is a young man who has stripped his life down to the essentials so that nothing stands between him and the exam that could change his future. In a city where UPSC dreams are usually measured in coaching fees and rented rooms, Minaz's routine says something quieter and harder: some are still finding a way to compete, even when they're starting with almost nothing.
His story surfaced publicly through an interview with Lallantop, and has since struck a chord with many who see in it a reminder of just how much some aspirants are willing to endure for a shot at one of the country's toughest exams.
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