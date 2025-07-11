SLPRB AP Police Constable 2025 Final Marks OUT At slprb.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SLPRB AP Police Constable Final Marks 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh has officially released the answer marks for the recruitment of the posts of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men). All the candidates who have appeared for the Final Written Test (FWT) can now check their results through the official website, i.e. slprb.ap.gov.in.

Candidates must know that scanned copies of OME sheets can also be downloaded now. And they can be accessed from 10th to 12th July, 2025 till 5 PM. A total of 37,600 candidates appeared for the examination and it took place across five centres, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati. Out of total candidates who appeared, 33,921 candidates have successfully qualified the exam.

SLPRB AP Police Constable Final Marks 2025: Steps to Download the OMR Sheet

Step 1: Go to the official website- slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Final Written Test Results for the post of SCT PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP)’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your hall ticket number or registration number along with your date of birth, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your new OMR sheets will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Review your OMR sheets and check if there are any discrepancies and download them.

Step 7: If you want to apply for the verification, then do it by requesting online and paying the fees of Rs. 1000.

Step 8: Clearly mention any specific discrepancies you have noticed, along with your name, hall ticket number, and your father's name. You will receive the verification outcome through SMS and email.

Candidates who need to update their personal details (excluding post and unit preferences) must send an email with the necessary supporting documents to apslprb.pcsobj2022@gmail.com between July 11 and July 17, 2025. Please note that any requests received after July 17 will not be considered. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.