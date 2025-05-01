SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Declared At slprbassam.in- Check Direct Link To Download PDF Here

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the results for the Assam Police Constable recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the written test on April 6 can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — slprbassam.in. Those who have qualified will need to attend the next round of selection, which includes the Oral/Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, Practical Test, and Swimming & Boating. These tests are scheduled for May 9, 14, and 16, 2025. Admit cards for these stages will be available starting May 5, 2025.

The official notification states that, “Shortlisted Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards for Oral/Viva Voce, Trade Proficiency Test, Practical Test and Swimming & Boating by logging in to the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 11 AM of 5th May, 2025. Before downloading of their Admit Card, Candidates will have to give the preferences of the posts against which they have applied and eligible for.”

SLPRB Assam Police Constable Result 2025: Steps to download PDF here

Step 1: Go to the official website — slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download the Constable scorecard PDF

Step 3: Enter your application number, name, and date of birth

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and keep a printout for future use

The written exam for Constable and equivalent posts was conducted on April 6. After the test, the board released the answer key along with question papers for all four sets. Candidates who wished to view their scanned OMR answer sheets could download them by paying Rs 50.

Additionally, those who found discrepancies in the provisional answer key were allowed to raise objections through the same portal by paying Rs 500 per question.