SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 Declared At slprbassam.in- Check Direct Link Here

SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced the results for the Assam Police SI and other posts' written exam. Candidates can check their results on the official website, slprbassam.in. This recruitment is for 144 Sub Inspector (UB) posts in Assam Police, 7 Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) posts in APRO, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) posts in Assam Commando Battalions, and 1 Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) post under DGCD & CGHG, Assam. The written exam for these positions took place on January 5. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth in the login portal to view their results.

“Qualified Candidates will have to download their Admit Card for PST & PET from SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).The Admit Card download facility will be available from 11 A.M. of 09-03-2025. Candidates who have qualified for more than one posts, have to give their preferences for the posts, before downloading of their Admit Card. The Candidate qualified for SI (UB) or SI (Commn.) and additionally for SI (AB), have to download their Admit Cards separately for SI (UB)/SI (Commn.) and for SI (AB),” as per the official notification.

SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website slprbassam.in.

Click on the SI result link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details and submit.

View your result and download it for future reference.

Candidates who pass the written test will move on to the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). These tests will take place at the 4th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara, Guwahati, starting from March 17, 2025.