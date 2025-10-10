SLRC ADRE Result 2025 OUT: Assam Grade 3 Results Declared At assam.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SLRC ADRE Result 2025 OUT: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has released the ADRE 2025 results for Grade 3 posts today, October 10. The link to download the results has been activated by the authorities for candidates who appeared in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III exam. Candidates can access their results on the official websites assam.gov.in and xslrcg3.sebaonline.org. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this much-anticipated update on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, "Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier. My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination." The result download link is now available on the official website, and candidates can check their results by logging in with their application number and password.

SLRC ADRE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official Assam government website: assam.gov.in.

Click on the ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 link available on the homepage.

On the new page, enter your login credentials.

Click Submit to view your result.

Review your result and download it.

Save a hard copy for future reference.

All candidates shortlisted in the Grade 3 result will be required to appear for the next stage of the selection process. This will include tests or oral interviews and document verification. The board will release the detailed schedule for these tests, interviews, and document verification in due course.