SNAP 2025 Result Declared: Here’s How MBA Aspirants Can Download Scorecards From snaptest.org

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has announced the SNAP 2025 result on January 9 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the SNAP exam held in December can now check and download their scorecards online. SNAP is a key entrance examination for admission to MBA and other management programmes offered by various Symbiosis institutes across India.

The SNAP 2025 result is available only in online mode. To access the scorecard, candidates must log in using their SNAP ID and password generated during the registration process. The scorecard mentions important details such as the total score, section-wise marks, and percentile, which will be used by Symbiosis institutes to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the admission process.

Where to Check SNAP 2025 Result

Candidates can check their SNAP 2025 result on the official website, snaptest.org. The result or scorecard link is available on the homepage. After clicking on the link, candidates need to log in to their dashboard using their credentials to view the scorecard.

It is advisable to download and save a copy of the scorecard, as it will be required during counselling and further admission procedures.

How to Download SNAP 2025 Scorecard

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their SNAP result:

Visit the official website at snaptest.org.

Click on the “SNAP 2025 Result/Scorecard” link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the login page.

Enter your SNAP ID and password.

Click on the Login button.

The SNAP 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Check all details carefully, including your name, roll number, section-wise scores, total marks, and percentile.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

What After SNAP 2025 Result?

Once the SNAP 2025 result is declared, individual Symbiosis institutes will release their respective cutoff marks. Candidates who meet the cutoff criteria will be shortlisted for the next rounds of the selection process, which include Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI), and Writing Ability Test (WAT).

The final admission decision will be based on SNAP scores and candidates’ performance in these selection rounds. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of their preferred Symbiosis institutes for updates on cutoffs, selection schedules, and counselling details.