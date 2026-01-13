SOF NSO Result 2026 OUT At results.sofworld.org- Check Direct Link Here

SOF NSO Result 2026 OUT: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has officially announced the results for the National Science Olympiad (NSO) Level 1 today, i.e. 13th January, 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. results.sofworld.org.

The NSO Level 1 exam took place on 13th November, 27th November and 11th December, 2025 across various schools in the country. Candidates will have to enter their name, country, mobile number, email and their roll number correctly to access their result.

SOF NSO Result 2026 OUT: Steps To Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- results.sofworld.org.

Step 2: Find the link of the result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like student’s name, country, mobile number, email and their roll number correctly.

Step 5: The SOF NSO Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download it for future reference.

SOF NSO Result 2026 OUT: When is Level 2 Exam?

Students who clear Level 1 will be eligible to appear for the NSO Level 2 examination in 2026. The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has scheduled the Level 2 exam to be held nationwide on February 8, 2026. However, for Maharashtra, the examination will take place on February 15, 2026, due to state-specific scheduling considerations. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.