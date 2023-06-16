topStoriesenglish2622373
SRMJEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023 Released On srmist.edu.in, Direct Link To Download Here

SRMJEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023 is now available on the official website - srmist.edu.in, scroll down for the direct link to download results.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

SRMJEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023: The Sri Ramaswamy Memorial Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has released the SRMJEE  Phase 2 Rank Card. Candidates can now check and download SRMJEE Rank Card for phase 2 from the official website - srmist.edu.in. Candidates can download their SRMJEE Phase 2 Rank Card from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How To Download SRMJEE Rank Card 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official website - srmist.edu.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the login icon 

Step 3:  Entre your SRMJEE ID and password

Step 4: In the newly opened tab, click on link that reads "SRMJEE Rank Card"

Step 5: Download your SRMJEE Phase 2 Rank Card and take a printout for future reference

SRMJEE Phase 2 Rank Card Link 2023

