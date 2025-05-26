SSC 2025 Exam Dates For June Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download The Exam Calendar Here

SSC Exam Schedule 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative schedule of the examination for June 2025 of multiple exams. All candidates who are interested in appearing for the examination can now check the tentative exam calendar through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The official notice said, “With reference to the tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025–2026 published on 09.05.2025, it is informed that the Commission has now decided to conduct the following examinations in June 2025,”

SSC Exam 2025: Steps to Download the exam schedule

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the SSC Examination 2025 can follow these steps to download the recent notice by SSC regarding the tentative exam calendar.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the link of ‘Important Notice - Schedule of Examinations’

Step 3: Click on that link.

Step 4: A PDFof SSC 2025 Exam Schedule will be opened on your screen.

Step 5: Check the details properly and download the PDF for future reference.

SSC Exam 2025: Important Dates

According to the latest notice, the exam of JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive, 2024 (only for DoPT) will take place on 15th June, 2025. And SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT) will also take place on 15th June along with ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.