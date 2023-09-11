trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660988
SSC CGL 2023

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result 2023 To Be Released On This Date At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Result 2023: Candidates who clear the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SSC CGL Tier 2023: The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result has yet to be released. The CGL result for the Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The result link will be posted on the SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in, once it is available. To view the result PDF, candidates must provide their application number and date of birth. SSC held the Tier 1 exam from July 14 to July 27. The solution key was released in August, but the results have yet to be released, even after a month. Candidates who took the exam are eagerly awaiting word on their qualification status.

The SSC has announced that the CGL Tier 2 Exam will be held on October 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2023. Candidates who pass the Tier 1 test are eligible to take the Tier 2 exam. SSC will prepare a final list of selected candidates based on the entire recruitment process.


SSC CGL 2023: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website ssc.nic.in.
  • Open the results tab.
  • Go to CGL and then click on the result PDF link.
  • Check result using roll number. 

