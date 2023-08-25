SSC CGL 2023: Tier 1 Result To Be Released Soon At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL 2023: SSC CGL Result is expected to be released soon at the official website. Students are currently awaiting the results of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam, which was administered by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from July 14 through July 27, 2023. 12,36,202 students took the SSC CGL exam this year, and those who passed the Tier 1 exam were eligible to take the Tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL 2023 result should be made available the following week.

The date has not yet been verified, though. It is suggested that students frequently visit the official website for updates on the SSC CGL Result. Only 49.97% of candidates showed up for the SSC CGL exam this year. 12,36,202 out of 24,74,030 applicants for the exam actually showed up.

SSC CGL Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the result link

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check your SSC CGL result 2023

A two-tier recruitment method is being used by SSC to fill a number of combined graduate level positions. Shortlisted candidates will take the Tier 2 exam after passing the Tier 1 exam. According to the SSC Exam Schedule, the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be held on October 25, 26, and 27.