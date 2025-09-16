SSC CGL 2025 Cancelled? Exam Board Issues Statement Amid Mass Cancellation Claim

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday clarified that the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 is being conducted smoothly at centres across the country, with only a few shifts affected. This announcement comes amid rumours circulating on social media about large-scale cancellations of the exam, which is held for government job recruitment. The Commission emphasised that the examination process is proceeding without major disruptions, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. SSC officials confirmed that the recruitment test is continuing as planned nationwide, with only a small number of shifts impacted.

The CGLE 2025, which began on September 12 and will continue until September 26, is being conducted in three shifts per day across 227 venues in 129 cities. Candidates appearing for the exam have been advised to follow all instructions at their respective centres and stay updated through official SSC communications. Over 28 lakh candidates are expected to take part in this recruitment cycle.

According to the officials, "So far, 3,01,722 candidates have taken their examinations smoothly. Out of a total of 2,435 shifts planned across all the centres, only 25 shifts in some centres have been cancelled to date. All 7,705 affected candidates have already been rescheduled for alternate dates."

SSC issues official statement regarding exam

Officials stated that for the exam held on September 15, no centres were cancelled, and the examination is proceeding smoothly at all locations across the country. SSC authorities also assured candidates that the overall examination process is running as scheduled. "Only a small number of shifts have been affected, and all impacted candidates have already been given alternate dates," according to the statement.

The SSC is among the largest recruitment bodies of the central government, primarily responsible for conducting selections for non-gazetted positions in various central ministries and departments.