SSC CGL 2025: Combined Graduate Level Tier I Admit Card Releasing Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

SSC CGL Hall Ticket 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CGL 2025 admit card soon. Candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) exam can download their hall ticket from the official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam will take place from September 12 to September 26, 2025, including weekends. The exam city slip has already been released on the website. Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill 14,582 posts in different departments. The application process started on June 9 and ended on July 4, 2025.

SSC CGL Hall Ticket 2025: Exam pattern

Tier-I will feature objective-type multiple-choice questions. Except for the English Comprehension section, all questions will be available in both English and Hindi. A penalty of 0.50 marks will be applied for each incorrect response. The exam will include 100 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Sections will cover General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The duration of the test will be 1 hour.

SSC CGL Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Click on the login option given on the homepage. Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens. Submit the details to view your admit card. Download the admit card after checking it carefully. Take a printout for future use.

SSC CGL Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Name and roll number of the candidate

Candidate’s category

Photograph and signature

Date and time of the exam

Address of the exam centre

Reporting time

The scores of any stage or Tier of the examination will not be re-evaluated or re-checked, and no requests regarding the same will be entertained. All candidates who register before the closing date and whose applications meet the eligibility conditions will be provisionally accepted by the Commission. Such candidates will be allotted roll numbers and issued Admission Certificates (AC) to appear in the Computer-Based Examination.