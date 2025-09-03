SSC CGL 2025 Exam In Single Shift, Centres Within 100 Km: Chairman

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced significant changes for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam scheduled for September 2025. SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan recognized that candidates had encountered real problems, such as faulty systems, delays in Aadhaar verification, and distant exam centre allocations. He acknowledged that concerns regarding functional computers, conveniently located centres, and the smooth conduct of exams were legitimate and confirmed that the Commission has implemented corrective measures, according to multiple media reports.

A significant update has been made to the score normalisation process. From July 2025, SSC has introduced a new shift-wise evaluation system, replacing the previous formula. This ensures that variations in difficulty are addressed within each shift. Furthermore, Tier 2 of the CGL exam will now be conducted in a single shift, supported by advanced technology.

SSC CGL to be held in shifts

SSC has announced that the CGL exam will now be conducted in a single shift instead of multiple shifts. This will provide all candidates with a uniform exam experience and minimize issues arising from different question papers in different shifts.

Exam centres closer to candidates' address

In previous exams, many candidates had to travel long distances to reach their exam centres. Now, SSC will assign centres within a 100 km radius of the candidate’s address. Currently, around 80% of candidates are allotted nearby centres, and SSC aims to raise this figure to over 90% in future exams.

Additionally, SSC has implemented a shift-wise normalisation system to ensure fair scoring. This system adjusts marks if question papers in different shifts vary in difficulty, ensuring that no candidate is disadvantaged.

Emphasizing the magnitude of SSC operations, Gopalakrishnan noted that nearly two crore candidates appear for SSC exams each year, with major tests attracting up to 60 lakh participants. On average, the Commission conducts 15–16 main examinations annually, resulting in approximately 1.5 lakh appointments.