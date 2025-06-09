SSC CGL 2025 Notification Today: Registration To Begin Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

SSC CGL Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 notification today, i.e. 9th June, 2025, Monday. All the candidates who are interested in applying will be able register themselves through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The registration is expected to begin from today, i.e. 9th June, 2025 and the registration process will end on 4th July, 2025. The written examination will take place from 13th August to 30th August, 2025. The exam will be conducted to fill up the various Group ‘B; and group ‘C; posts across various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and Constitutional bodies/ Statutory Bodies and Tribunals, etc.

SSC CGL Notification 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘New user? Register now’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to register

Step 4: Register yourself and create your registration ID and password.

Step 5: Now login into your account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form by entering your correct personal and academic information.

Step 7: Submit the required documents like your photograph, signature, and other things according to the instructions provided.

Step 8: Review the details and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 9: Download and print the copy of application form for future use.

SSC CGL Notification 2025: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay the application fees of Rs. 100, which can be paid online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay debit cards. However, women candidates, as well as those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and eligible Ex-servicemen (ESM), are exempt from paying the fee.

Candidates applying for SSC CGL 2025 must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. The age criteria range from 18 to 32 years, based on the particular post applied for. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.