SSC CGL 2025 Postponed To September; Retest Ordered For 55,000 Candidates After Technical Review- Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 exam. The new dates will be shared soon on the official website. Earlier, the exam was planned between August 13 and 30, 2025, but it has been delayed because of technical issues during the recent SSC Selection-Post (Phase XIII) exam. These issues included server crashes, login failures, and questions not loading. Now, the CGL exam will be held in the first week of September.

As per the Supreme Court’s directions (Writ Petition Civil 234/2018), SSC will bring changes to its Computer Based Exams (CBEs). To keep the exam fair and prevent cheating or paper leaks, Aadhaar-based authentication and other security measures will be used.

In its notice, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) stated that around 55,000 candidates faced technical or data-related problems during the recent Selection-Post examination. After analysing the system logs, SSC decided to give these candidates another chance to appear for the exam on August 29, 2025. Their earlier attempts will be considered cancelled. Admit cards for this re-exam will be available from August 26, 2025. The revised exam calendar and city intimation slips will also be released soon on the official website, ssc.gov.in. For the SSC CGL 2025 exam, admit cards will be issued four days before the new exam date. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

SSC has also announced that the One Time Registration (OTR) edit window will reopen from August 14 to 31, 2025. During this period, candidates can update details such as personal information, contact details, and educational qualifications. This step is aimed at ensuring accurate and verified information for future applications.

The SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive will fill 14,582 Group B and C posts in various central government departments. Key positions include Income Tax Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and Accountant.