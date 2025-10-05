SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Releasing Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to release the city intimation slip for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 re-exam today, i.e. 5th October, 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The exam city slip is released before the admit card by the commission so candidates can arrange their accommodation and travel comfortably in advance. The full detailed address on the examination centre will be mentioned on the admit card which will be released on 9th October, 2025. And re-exam will take place on 14th October, 2025.