SSC CGL 2025: Re-Exam Scheduled On October 14, Answer Key To Be Released On This Date At ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced that Tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 is successfully completed. The exam was conducted in 45 shifts over 15 days across the 255 centres in 126 cities. Around 28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, out of which around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

However, the exam could not be conducted in one shift at a Mumbai centre because of a fire incident on 26th September, 2025. SSC has confirmed that all the candidates who couldn’t give the exam that day will be given an opportunity to appear for the examination again. The re-exam will take place on 14th October, 2025. The same date has also been earmarked for candidates placed under suspicion of malpractice, in cases where evidence remains inconclusive, to ensure a fair opportunity.

The SSC received 18,920 submissions via the Candidate Feedback Portal. Technical issues reported by candidates were carefully checked using digital records, and those affected have been given new exam dates. Requests to reschedule exams were also accommodated. Meanwhile, concerns about exam centres and operational arrangements will be reviewed to help improve future examinations.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Candidates must note that the challenge process for Selection Posts questions is already live. For SSC CGL 2025, the question challenge window is expected to open around 15th October 2025, allowing candidates to raise any objections within the given timeframe.

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your answer key and response sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the answer key then download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

