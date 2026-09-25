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SSC CGL 2026: 10,731 vacancies released; Check post-wise details, categories, and key details here

SSC has announced 10,731 tentative vacancies for the CGL 2026 exam across various Group B and C posts in central government departments. The highest number of vacancies is for Central Excise Inspector, followed by Tax Assistant and other key roles.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
SSC CGL 2026: 10,731 vacancies released; Check post-wise details, categories, and key details here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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