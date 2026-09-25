/SSC CGL 2026: 10,731 vacancies released; Check post-wise details, categories, and key details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2026. This recruitment drive will fill thousands of posts across central government departments, offering a big opportunity for aspirants.
SSC CGL 2026 will be conducted to fill a total of 10,731 vacancies in Group B and Group C posts across various ministries and departments. Key roles include Central Excise Inspector, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, and Upper Division Clerk (UDC).
Here's how the 10,731 vacancies are split:
Unreserved (UR): 4,412
SC: 1,715
ST: 804
OBC: 2,772
EWS: 1,028
Central Excise Inspector tops the list, and it's not close: 2,366 vacancies, all under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
Plenty of other roles carry solid vacancy numbers too:
Tax Assistant: 1,400
Tax Assistant (CBIC): 841
Auditor (CGDA): 875
Assistant Section Officer (CSS): 668
Income Tax Inspector: 595
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has its own set of openings:
Assistant Accounts Officer (State Cadre): 504
Assistant Audit Officer (State Cadre): 504
Assistant Audit Officer (Central Cadre): 513
SSC's been clear on this vacancy data isn't released state-by-state or region-by-region. It's national-level figures only, nothing more granular.
With over 10,000 vacancies across various posts, SSC CGL 2026 presents a major opportunity for candidates aiming for government jobs. Aspirants are advised to keep track of updates and prepare well for the upcoming examination.
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