SSC CGL 2026 last date to apply for 12, 256 posts; Check how to apply at ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL 2026: Graduates aspiring to secure Group B and Group C posts in various central government ministries, departments, and organizations are advised to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.
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SSC CGL 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 at ssc.gov.in. This year the commission has announced a total of 12,256 posts.
Graduates aspiring to secure Group B and Group C posts in various central government ministries, departments, and organizations are advised to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.
Also Read: SSC GD answer key 2026 out soon at ssc.gov.in; Check release date and download steps
According to the SSC CGL 2026 notification, the online application process began on May 21, 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is June 22, 2026.
Candidates are advised not to wait until the final day, as heavy traffic on the official website may cause technical difficulties.
How to apply for SSC CGL 2026
Candidates can complete the SSC CGL application process by following these steps:
- Visit the official SSC website.
- Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR), if not already registered.
- Log in using registration credentials.
- Fill in personal, educational, and communication details.
- Upload the required documents and live photograph as prescribed.
- Pay the application fee, if applicable.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Application Fee
The SSC CGL application fee is generally ₹100. However, female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee as per SSC rules.
SSC CGL 2026 eligibility criteria
To apply for SSC CGL 2026, candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Final-year students can also apply, provided they meet the educational qualification requirements by the prescribed cutoff date mentioned in the notification.
Documents required for SSC CGL application 2026
Applicants should keep the following documents ready before filling out the form:
- Aadhaar Card or valid ID proof
- Educational qualification certificates
- Mobile number and email ID
- Scanned signature
- Live photograph as per SSC guidelines
- Category certificate (if applicable)
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