SSC CGL 2026 registration begins for 12,000+ vacancies: Know eligibility, posts, exam, and how to apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC CGL 2026 notification on May 21, 2026. The commission has also announced more than 12,000 vacancies for Group B and Group C posts in the central government departments and ministries across India. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official SSC website.

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What is the SSC CGL?

The SSC Combined Graduate Level examination runs every year and feeds candidates into a wide range of roles across government departments and offices. It's consistently one of the most applied-for exams in the country, and this year's vacancy count is substantial enough to make it worth serious attention.

SSC CGL 2026 Important Dates

Candidates planning to apply for the SSC CGL 2026 examination should keep track of the important dates mentioned below:-

Notification released May 21, 2026 Applications open May 21, 2026 Last date to apply June 22, 2026 Fee payment deadline June 23, 2026 Correction window June 29 – July 1, 2026 Tier 1 exam August–September 2026 Tier 2 exam December 2026

How to Apply SSC CGL 2026

Candidates must follow these given steps:-

1. Visit the official website of SSC CGL 2026 - ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the “New User or Register Now”

3. Log in to your account with your registration number and password

4. Fill the application form with your personal, educational, and contact details

5. Upload a photo with your signature in the required formats

6. Pay the application fee

7. Save your details

8. Download the confirmation page for future use

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SSC CGL 2026 Selection Process

The SSC CGL recruitment process will be conducted in two stages - Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations.

Candidates who qualify in Tier 1 will become eligible to appear for the Tier 2 examination, which is scheduled to be held in December 2026.

The commission will release admit cards, exam city details, and other important updates on the official website in the coming months.

Vacancies of SSC CGL 2026

Around 12,256 posts have been announced this year across various ministries and departments of the Government of India. They span Group B and Group C roles, though SSC has noted the final count could shift slightly depending on what individual departments ultimately require.

This is a large recruitment cycle. For graduates who've been waiting on a solid central government opening, SSC CGL 2026 is worth moving on quickly. Apply before June 22, keep checking ssc.gov.in for updates, and don't leave the correction window as your safety net. The official site has everything you need.