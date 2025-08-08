SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 within this week. The Tier 1 examination is scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 30. Although the Commission has not officially issued the hall tickets yet, SSC generally releases admit cards for major recruitment examinations about four to five days before the scheduled date. Based on this trend, candidates can expect the SSC CGL 2025 admit cards to be available shortly on the official website — ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Total no. of vacancies

This year, the recruitment drive seeks to fill 14,582 Group B and C vacancies across various government departments, including roles like Income Tax Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and Accountant.

Candidates should bring an original photo ID card that matches the exact date of birth (day, month, year) printed on the admit card. The ID will include important details like the candidate’s name, roll number, category, photograph, signature, exam date and time, reporting time, and exam centre address.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Register’ or ‘Login’ option.

Step 3: Enter your username/registration number along with your password.

Step 4: Once logged in, download your Tier 1 admit card.

The Tier 2 phase of the SSC CGL 2025 exam is tentatively set for December. The Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination is among India’s biggest government recruitment tests, held annually to fill Group B and C positions in various central ministries, departments, and organisations.