SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2023: SSC CGL Answer Key has been released. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) Exam 2023 answer key on 30 October 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CGS examination now can check and download the answer key from their official website. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was conducted from the 26th to the 27th of October in different states all over the country. The answer key is released and candidates can raise objections till the 1st of November 2023 until 6 PM.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

Go to the official website of SSC CGL at - ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads "CGL 2023 ANSWER KEY NOTICE"

Find the answer key link in the PDF and click it

Enter your application number and secret phrase

Now access the answer key and objection window

Check and submit your representation

Save the page for future reference

Candidates can log in using their application number and date of birth.

If candidates have any objections regarding the answer key, they can submit the online form from the 30th of November to the 01st of November by paying Rs.100/- per question/answer challenge. Any challenges received after 6:00 PM on the 1st of November will not be entertained under any situation.

The SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Marking Scheme

Correct answer: 2 marks

Incorrect answer: -0.50 marks

Unsolved questions: 0 marks.

The marking scheme is acceptable in both Tier 1,2 SSC CGL exams. SSC CGL Examination 2023 result is expected in the month of December 2023 for a total of 81,752 candidates.