SSC CGL Exam 2025: Tier 1 Answer Key Releasing Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC CGL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier 1) on October 15, 2025. Once the provisional answer key is made available, candidates will be able to check their responses and compare them with the official answers to calculate their probable scores. In case of any discrepancies or errors in the provisional answers, candidates will have the option to raise objections. Each objection must be submitted online within the stipulated time frame, along with valid supporting documents or proof to justify the claim.

After receiving all the objections, SSC will thoroughly review them with the help of subject experts. Based on their recommendations, necessary corrections will be made, and the final answer key will be released on the official website. The final answer key will form the basis for preparing the Tier 1 examination results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in — to download the provisional and final answer keys once they are published. Nearly 28 lakh candidates registered for the SSC CGL 2025 examination, and around 13.5 lakh appeared for the Tier 1 exam. The test was conducted across 255 centres in 126 cities across the country.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: Important dates

Notification release date: June 9, 2025

Application period: June 9 to July 4, 2025

Tier 1 examination: September 12 to September 26, 2025

Re-exam for certain centres: October 14, 2025

Tier 2 examination (tentative): December 2025

SSC CGL Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “Answer Key” option.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Submit the details to proceed.

Step 5: The SSC CGL 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your answers and download the answer key for future reference.

If candidates notice any errors or discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections online using the link provided on the official SSC website. To submit an objection, candidates must log in with their credentials, explain the issue, and provide supporting evidence. SSC may also require payment of a fee for processing the objection. After all objections are reviewed by subject experts, the final answer key will be published, which will be used to calculate candidates’ scores and prepare the results.