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SSC CGL exam date 2026 tier 1 announced: Check full schedule here

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL exam date 2026 tier 1. The examination will be conducted in computer based mode.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
SSC CGL exam date 2026 tier 1 announced: Check full schedule here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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