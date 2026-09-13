/SSC CGL exam date 2026 tier 1 announced: Check full schedule here

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL exam date 2026 tier 1. As per the notice issued on September 12, 2026, the Tier 1 examination will be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026, in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode.
This announcement comes as a relief for the lakhs of candidates who applied for the exam, which aims to fill 12,256 vacancies across various central government posts. With the dates now confirmed, candidates should shift their focus from syllabus completion to revision and mock tests.
SSC CGL 2026 selection will be carried out in two stages, both conducted online:
Tier 1: An objective-type, multiple-choice exam covering General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. This year, SSC has introduced sectional timing, meaning candidates must complete each section within its own time limit rather than moving freely across the full paper.
Tier 2: The final and more decisive stage of the recruitment process, also computer-based. It consists of three papers Paper I is compulsory for all candidates, while Paper II and Paper III apply only to specific posts (such as JSO and AAO). Tier 2 also includes a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for applicable posts. There is no interview in this cycle — final selection depends entirely on Tier 2 performance.
With less than three weeks left before the exam window opens, candidates are advised to avoid relying on unofficial or social media sources for updates and to rely only on official SSC communication.
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