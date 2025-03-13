SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Declared At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2024. Along with the results, SSC has also released the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks. A total of 18,174 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment based on their merit and post preferences. These candidates will now go through a document verification process conducted by the respective departments. Earlier, the SSC announced the Tier 1 results on December 5, 2024. The Tier 2 exam was held in computer-based mode on January 18, 19, 20, and 31, 2025.

The commission has withheld the final results of 1,267 candidates and disqualified 253 candidates due to rejection, debarment, or cancellation. SSC stated that the respective departments will handle the document verification and appointment process.

'In accordance with the Notice No. HQ-C11018/1/2024-C-1 dated 22.02.2025 and 27.02.2025 of the Commission, only those candidates who submitted their option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Therefore, the candidates who submitted their preference online and also qualified in Section-I + Section-II for evaluation of Section-III have been considered for further selection process,” reads the official notification.

SSC CGL result 2024: Tie-breaking rules

If applicable, the order of selection was based on:

Marks in Paper 2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade II (SI).

Marks in Section 1 of Paper 1 in the Tier 2 exam.

Date of birth (older candidates were given preference).

Alphabetical order of candidates' names.

SSC CGL Result 2024: Steps to check here

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 – Final Result’.

A PDF file will open.

Find your result in the PDF and download it for future reference.

The allocated department will be responsible for the document verification and appointment process of the selected candidates. If a candidate does not receive any communication from the department within six months of the result announcement, they should contact the department directly. SSC will not respond to any queries related to document verification or appointment procedures.