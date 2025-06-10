SSC CGL Notification 2025: Application Begins For More Than 14000 Posts At ssc.gov.in- Check Application Fees, Steps To Apply Here

SSC CGL Jobs 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment examination. The application process began on June 9 and will end on July 4, 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website — ssc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the deadline to pay the online application fee is July 5. The correction window for application forms will be available from July 9 to 11. The Tier I examination is tentatively scheduled from August 13 to 30, while the Tier II exam is expected to be held in December.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 is being conducted by the SSC to recruit candidates for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts across different ministries, departments, and organisations of the Government of India, as well as in constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals, among others.

SSC CGL Jobs 2025: Total no. of vacancies

The SSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,582 vacancies. As per the official notice, “There are approx. 14582 vacancies. However, final vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with postwise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission.”

SSC CGL Jobs 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in to your account and proceed to fill out the SSC CGL 2025 application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the submitted form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

SSC CGL Jobs 2025: Application fees

After submitting the form, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women applicants and those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and eligible Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the fee.

The Tier I examination will be conducted for a duration of one hour. Candidates who are eligible for a scribe will receive an additional 20 minutes. The paper will include questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. It will be an Objective Type test with multiple-choice questions. Except for the English Comprehension section, all questions will be available in both English and Hindi. A penalty of 0.50 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.