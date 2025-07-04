SSC CGL Registration 2025 Ends Today For More Than 14000 Posts At ssc.gov.in- Check Application Fees And Other Details Here

SSC CGL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today, July 4. Candidates who are interested and have not yet applied should visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, to complete their applications before the deadline ends. As per the official schedule, the last date for online fee payment is July 5, 2025. Applicants must ensure that the fee is paid on time, as no extension will be provided. Following the closure of registration, the correction window will be available from July 9 to July 11, 2025. This facility will allow applicants to make necessary corrections in their submitted forms, if required.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025. Those who qualify the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear in the Tier 2 examination, which is expected to take place in December 2025. The CGL exam is one of the most sought-after competitive exams in India and is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group B and Group C posts in central government departments, ministries, and organizations.

SSC CGL 2025: Number of vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill around 14,582 vacancies. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the commission regularly for updates and to view the final list of vacancies for each post.

SSC CGL 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in Click on the ‘Apply’ section Select the CGL 2025 application link New users must complete the registration process before logging in Fill in the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee online Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

SSC XGL 2025: Application fees

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100. However, women applicants and those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and ESM categories eligible for reservation are exempt from paying the fee. Payments can be made using BHIM UPI, net banking, or debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay).

The SSC CGL selection process consists of four stages: Tier I (preliminary), Tier II (main), Tier III (descriptive paper), and Tier IV (skill test/document verification). The exam evaluates candidates on General Intelligence, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and General Awareness. Known for offering secure government jobs with good pay, benefits, and career advancement, SSC CGL remains one of India’s most popular competitive exams.