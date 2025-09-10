SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2025. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, by logging in with their credentials. The Tier 1 examination is scheduled to take place from September 12 to 26, 2025, at 260 exam centres across 129 cities. This year, over 28 lakh candidates are expected to participate, as per the commission. The computer-based Tier 1 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by the second shift from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM. The third shift will run from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM, and if required, a fourth shift will be held from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Login” option.

Step 3: Enter your username and password.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the details, then download and save a copy for future use.

The exam will be conducted online in an objective multiple-choice format, consisting of four sections with a total of 100 questions carrying 200 marks. These include General Intelligence & Reasoning (25 questions, 50 marks), General Awareness (25 questions, 50 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (25 questions, 50 marks), and English Comprehension (25 questions, 50 marks).

Each section evaluates candidates on specific skill areas, and the total duration of the test is one hour per shift. The SSC CGL exam is among the most competitive recruitment tests in the country, offering candidates opportunities to secure prestigious Group B and Group C positions in central government ministries and departments.