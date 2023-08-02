SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023: SSC released the tentative or provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level, CGL Exam 2023. Candidates who took the exam can access and download the provisional answer key at ssc.nic.in, the commission's official website. The deadline for filing objections is August 4.

Candidates who want to object to the answer key can do so on the official website prior to the deadline. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the SSC website i.e. ssc.nic.in

2. On the latest update section, click on "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1) - 2023"

3. SSC CGL Answer Key PDF will appear on your screen

4. Click on the link 'Click here for candidate's Response Sheet along with Tentative Answer Keys and submission of representation'

5. Log in and check the answers

6. Candidates should submit the objection and download confirmation page

"The candidates' Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registered Login ID and Password. Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 01.08.2023 (5.00 PM) to 04.08.2023 (5.00PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 04.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.