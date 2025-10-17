SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Answer Key 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in- Here’s How To Raise Objections

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 on its official website — ssc.gov.in. The download link for the answer key was activated on October 16, 2025. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held across multiple centres in India from September 12 to 26, with a re-exam conducted on October 14, 2025.

With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can now review their recorded responses, match them with the official answers, and calculate their estimated scores. The SSC CGL 2025 answer key displays both the correct responses and the options marked by the candidates, allowing them to evaluate their performance before the declaration of the final results. Using the official marking scheme, candidates can calculate their tentative scores by adding 2 marks for each correct answer and deducting 0.50 marks for every incorrect one.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Answer Key 2025: Here's how to download

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in. On the homepage, go to the “Answer Key” section. Click on the link for SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025. Log in using your registration number and date of birth or password. The answer key will appear on the screen along with your recorded responses. Review all details carefully and verify the responses. Download the answer key and keep a copy for future reference.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Answer Key 2025: Here's how to raise objection

Visit the official SSC website and log in using your registration ID and password. Open your response sheet and identify the question(s) you wish to challenge. Click on the “Raise Objection” option available on the page. Provide a clear explanation and valid reference for each objection. Pay a fee of ₹100 per question to complete the submission. Submit all objections within the specified deadline.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the objection window along with the release of the provisional answer key on October 16, 2025. Candidates who notice any discrepancies in the provisional answers can submit objections by providing valid supporting documents or evidence. Once all objections are reviewed and verified by experts, SSC will issue the final answer key along with the Tier 1 results. The scores derived from the final answer key will be used to prepare the merit list and shortlist candidates for Tier 2. Candidates are advised to download and retain copies of their response sheet and final answer key for future reference.