SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Result Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Result 2023: The SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 result for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator Grade-II (SI), and all other vacancies have been released. Candidates who took the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) can now see their results at ssc.nic.in. Along with the results, the SSC has released post-by-post SSC CGL Cut-off 2023 marks.

Those who passed the Tier 1 exam will be eligible for the Tier 2 exam. In terms of qualifying marks, unreserved applicants require 30% to pass the exam, whereas OBC/EWS and all other categories require 25% and 20%, respectively.

SSC CGL Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website-ssc.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the SSC CGL Result 2023 link

A new PDF file would open

Check and download the same

Take a print out, if required

The SSC has announced that the CGL Tier 2 Exam will be held on October 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2023. Candidates who pass the Tier 1 test are eligible to take the Tier 2 exam. SSC will prepare a final list of selected candidates based on the entire recruitment process. The commission published SSC CGL Notification 2023 for approximately 7500 vacancies.