trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664695
NewsEducation
SSC CGL RESULT 2023

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Result Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Result 2023: Along with the results, the SSC has released post-by-post SSC CGL Cut off 2023 marks, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Result Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here File Photo

SSC CGL Result 2023: The SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 result for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator Grade-II (SI), and all other vacancies have been released. Candidates who took the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) can now see their results at ssc.nic.in. Along with the results, the SSC has released post-by-post SSC CGL Cut-off 2023 marks. 

Those who passed the Tier 1 exam will be eligible for the Tier 2 exam. In terms of qualifying marks, unreserved applicants require 30% to pass the exam, whereas OBC/EWS and all other categories require 25% and 20%, respectively. 

SSC CGL Result 2023: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website-ssc.nic.in 
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the SSC CGL Result 2023 link 
  • A new PDF file would open 
  • Check and download the same 
  • Take a print out, if required

SSC CGL Result 2023; direct link here

The SSC has announced that the CGL Tier 2 Exam will be held on October 25th, 26th, and 27th, 2023. Candidates who pass the Tier 1 test are eligible to take the Tier 2 exam. SSC will prepare a final list of selected candidates based on the entire recruitment process. The commission published SSC CGL Notification 2023 for approximately 7500 vacancies.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train