SSC CGL Tier 1 Result To Be OUT Soon At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Results 2023: Tier 1 results will be published on the commission's official website, ssc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level Examination results are awaited. SSC CGL Tier 1 results will be published on the commission's official website, ssc.nic.in. The recruiting exam was held from July 14 to July 27, and the preliminary answer key was made available in August. The deadline for filing objections was August 4. The test results will then be announced. This recruitment drive is for 7,500 graduate-level positions in several central government departments. The tier 2 exam is set to take place in October.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023: Here's how to check


  • Visit the official website ssc.nic.in and then to results.
  • Open the CGL tab.
  • Open the result PDF and check it using your name or roll number.

The provisional answer key was given in August, and the deadline for submitting objections was August 4 for a charge of Rs100 per question/answer dispute.

 

 

