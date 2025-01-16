SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who qualified for the Tier I exam and are eligible for Tier II can now download their hall tickets. The Tier II exam is scheduled for January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. SSC has also issued a clarification notice about the exam dates and timings. The exam date is printed in the upper-left corner of the admit card, while the timings and venue details are listed below the candidate’s address.

"e-Admission Certificates of CGL Examination, 2024 (Tier-2) have been made live for download from 14/01/2025 onwards vide notice dated 08/01/2025,” reads the official notice.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Vacancy details

The SSC recruitment drive aims to fill 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in various government ministries, departments, and organizations.

As per the results, 18,436 candidates qualified for the Tier 2 exam for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) roles, 2,833 for Statistical Investigator Grade 2 positions, and 165,240 for other posts.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official SSC regional website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the 'Admit Card' section and click on the 'Download Admit Card' link.

Select the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card option.

Enter your login details, such as registration ID/roll number and date of birth/password.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details, download the admit card, and print a copy.

Candidates will not be permitted to take toilet breaks during the first hour of the exam. However, the commission stated that candidates may use the restroom before the exam begins with the invigilator's permission.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, and the answer key was released in October. The Tier 1 results were declared on December 3, and scorecards became available on December 17.