SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024-25 Objection Window Closes Today At ssc.nic.in- Here’s How To Raise Objections Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2024 today, January 24, 2024. Candidates can submit objections on the official website, ssc.gov.in, until 6 pm. The answer key and response sheet for the SSC CGL Tier II 2024 were released on January 21, 2025. Candidates should download and print their response sheets before the deadline, as they won't be available later.

The Commission has urged candidates to download and print their response sheets soon, as they will not be accessible after the deadline. The registration for SSC CGL 2024 started on June 24 and ended on July 24, 2024. This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 18,236 Group 'B' and Group 'C' vacancies in the Central Government.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024-25: Here’s how to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3: On the next page, click the link for the objection window.

Step 4: Log in using your credentials.

Step 5: Review the answer key and submit any objections if necessary.

Step 6: Submit your objections and make the required payment.

Step 7: Save the page and take a printout for future reference.

"Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall NOT be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum- Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/ final selection", reads the official notice.

The commission will not accept any objections after the SSC CGL answer key objection period ends. Candidates can use the provisional answer key to estimate their scores in the exam. To raise an objection against the answer key, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question. After reviewing the objections, the commission will release the final answer key for SSC CGL 2024.