SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 to be released shortly: Check Expected Date and Download Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the Tier 2 answer key soon on its official website – ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier Exam 2025 will be able to download the answer key using their login credentials.

The SSC conducted tier 2 examination which was held on January 18 and January 19, 2026.

The test on January 18 was conducted to assess candidates’ data-entry speed, while the January 19 exam covered multiple subjects including Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge and Statistics.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Date

Although officials have not made any announcement regarding the release of SSC Tier 2 answer key 2026, based on the past trends, students can expect that it will be released within two or three weeks after the examination is conducted.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 Soon

Steps to download the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2026

Step 1 – Candidates need to visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Step 2 – Then, on the homepage, click on "Login" and enter your credentials.

Step 3 - Click on the answer key link and raise objections if found to be valid by you.

Step 4 - Your objections will be considered and reviewed by the respective authorities.

Step 5 - Save and download the answer key for future reference.

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 14,582 Group B and Group C positions across various ministries, departments and organizations under the Government of India. For the latest updates, students are advised to keep themselves updated with the official website.