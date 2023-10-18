SSC CGL Tier II Exam Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has issued the SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for the Tier II examination. Candidates who have registered for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II test can now download their admission cards. It is now available on SSC's regional websites.

The hall tickets for the SSC CGL Tier II examination, which will be held on October 26 and 27, 2023, have been announced. The exam will be held at various locations throughout the country.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Navigate to the official SSC regional online portal.

2. Go to the portal and search for SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for Tier II.

3. Candidates will be transferred to another website where they must submit the necessary information.

4. After submitting the information, the admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Go over it again and download it.

6. Print it out and bring it with you to the exam

Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printout of their hall ticket as well as a valid ID to the exam hall. If they do not comply, they may be barred from taking tests.

A total of 71112 individuals have been selected to take the Tier II test. The purpose of this recruitment campaign is to fill 7,500 vacancies in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. The registration period began on April 3 and will end on May 3, 2023. Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in Tier 1, Tier 2, and interviews