SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan Assures Candidates That Recruitment Exams Will Be Fair and Transparent

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman S Gopalakrishnan on Monday expressed confidence that the Commission will conduct its recruitment examinations in a fair and transparent manner going forward.

Speaking to reporters, the Chairman explained the rationale behind recent changes made to the examination process and reiterated SSC's commitment to maintaining the integrity of its exams.

"I would only say this to students, that the exam should be fair and transparent. To avoid malpractices, we are implementing these changes. It is SSC's responsibility to conduct the exam...," SSC Chairman Gopalakrishnan said.

He noted that four different agencies are involved in the examination process, each with a significant role. "There are four agencies involved, each playing an important role. If any agency has shortcomings, we will take action against them," he added.

Responding to concerns raised about errors in the question papers, he said, "We have also received some complaints stating that questions were incorrect due to the involvement of some agency. However, this is not correct because questions come from different sources."

The Chairman assured candidates that the Commission is committed to ensuring a smooth examination process in the future. "I am confident that in the future, exams will be conducted smoothly," the SSC Chairman said.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government over the alleged lathi charge on SSC aspirants protesting at Ramleela Maidan.

He accused the government of using force to silence the students and suppress their voices, who were protesting against irregularities in the SSC exam.

The students, who have been fighting for justice for months, were met with force in the darkness of Saturday night, leaving many with injuries. Media personnel were also stopped from covering the news, sparking widespread outrage.

The students are demanding a re-examination, cancellation of the current exam results, and action against those responsible for the irregularities.

