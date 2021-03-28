SSC CHSL 2021: Admit Card released on ssc-cr.org, here's how to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 online exam is now available on the official website of SSC CR – ssc-cr.org.

All candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check their application status immediately by visiting the regional website of the commission.

SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held from 12 April to 27 April 2021. However, the exam for the candidates who have opted for exam centres in West Bengal will be conducted from May 21-25, 2021.

The candidates should carry SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 along with original ID proof. They are required to follow all the guidelines provided by the government for COVID-19.

Candidates, whose SSC CHSL application has been accepted, can view and download SSC CHSL admit card and check their application status through the list given below:

1. SSC Central Region - http://www.ssc-cr.org/

2. SSC North Region - http://www.sscnr.net.in/

3. SSC Madhya Pradesh Region - http://www.sscmpr.org/

4. SSC North Western Region - http://www.sscnwr.org/

5. SSC Western Region - http://www.sscwr.net/

6. SSC Southern Region - http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

7. SSC Eastern Region - http://www.sscer.org/

8. SSC North Eastern Region - http://www.sscner.org.in/

9. SSC Kerala Karnataka Region - https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21 is being conducted to fill 4,726 vacancies for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO).

Online Applications were invited from 06 November to 26 December, 2020.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern

There will 100 questions of 200 marks on this pattern:

English Language – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

General Intelligence – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

General Awareness – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) – 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Time – 1 Hour/60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

Language of Question Paper – English & Hindi.

Candidates should keep in mind that there will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

