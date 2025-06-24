SSC CHSL 2025 Notification Released At ssc.gov.in For Over 3000 Vacancies- Check Details Here

SSC CHSL Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification regarding the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025. The aim of this drive is to fill a total of 3,131 vacancies in multiple departments. All the candidates who are interested in applying can now register through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The application process started yesterday, i.e. 23rd June, 2025 and the window will remain open till 18th July, 2025 and the last day to pay the application fee is 19th July, 2025. The vacancy is opened for the positions like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL Notification 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: You will see the link of SSC CHSL 2025 Application on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now complete the One-Time Registration with your Aadhaar/ PAN Card/ Voter ID.

Step 4: Enter all the personal and academic details correctly.

Step 5: Upload all the documents like your photo, signature and other documents according to the instructions.

Step 6: Pay the required fees of Rs. 100 only for the General/EWS/OBC category.

Step 7: Complete the registration and save the copy for future use.

SSC CHSL Notification 2025: Important Dates

Application process has started from 23rd June, 2025 and it will end on 18th July, 2025 till 11 PM. Last day to pay the fees is 19th July, 2025. And the correction window will remain open from 23rd April to 24th April, 2025. The tier 1 exam will take place from 8th July to 18th July, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.