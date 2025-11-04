SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the exam city intimation slip for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025 soon. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to download their exam city slip from the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in, after the release.

Exam city slip is released so candidates can comfortably arrange their travel and accommodations in advance. The full detailed address will be mentioned in the Admit Card along with other important details like exam date, time, instructions, and more. Candidates will not have to carry the exam city intimation slip to the examination centre. Only an admit card is required on the day of the examination.

According to the media reports, admit cards will be issued around four days before the exam, region wise. So, it is expected to be out by 8th November, 2025. The exam for SSC CHSL Tier 1 will take place on 12th November, 2025 in three shifts across mutliple centres in India.

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam City Slip: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly.

Step 5: Now click on the link titled ‘City-Live’

Step 6: Check the details like the city which is alloted, exam date and shift.

Step 7: Download the slip for future reference.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3,131 vacancies for the roles including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.