SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2024-25 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can visit the site to check the final answer key. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was conducted from July 1 to 11, 2024, and the results were announced on September 6. Based on their performance in Tier 1, a total of 39,835 candidates have been shortlisted for Tier 2.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam took place on November 18, 2024, and the option-cum-preference form was made available on February 4, 2025. According to the commission, a total of 27,092 candidates who submitted their preferences online were considered for the next stage of the selection process.

The Staff Selection Commission announced the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024, on February 18, 2025. Candidates can access the final answer key by logging in with their roll number and password. This facility will be available from March 6, 2025 (6:00 PM) to March 20, 2025 (6:00 PM).

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'Latest News' section and select the SSC CHSL final answer key notice.

Click on the provided link and enter your registration number and password.

The SSC CHSL final answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

