SSC CHSL Final Tier 2 Result 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CHSL Final Tier 2 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, announced the SSC CHSL Final Result 2023 on August 7, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can access their results at ssc.nic.in, the official website. On June 26, 2023, the SSC Tier II Exam 2023 was held. According to the official notice, the commission declared the Tier 1 result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination on May 19, 2023, and the additional Tier I result was also declared on June 26, 2023.

According to the notice, the detailed marks of the shortlisted/non-shortlisted candidates will be posted on the commission's website on August 11, 2023. From August 11, 2023, to August 25, 2023, final answer keys will also be available on the internet.

SSC CHSL Final Tier 2 Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022-Declaration of Final Result "

3. The SSC CHSL Final Result 20243 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the result and keep a copy of the same

