Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /SSC CHSL notification out 2026 for 2,536 posts; Last date to apply till October 7

SSC CHSL notification out 2026 for 2,536 posts; Last date to apply till October 7

SSC CHSL 2026: The SSC CHSL application form date 2026 has been opened on September 7, 2026. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
SSC CHSL notification out 2026 for 2,536 posts; Last date to apply till October 7

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
SSC CHSL notification out 2026 for 2,536 posts; Last date to apply till October 7
2
3
4
5