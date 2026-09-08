/SSC CHSL notification out 2026 for 2,536 posts; Last date to apply till October 7

SSC CHSL 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CHSL 2026 notification for Class 12 pass candidates. This year, SSC CHSL vacancy 2026 is open for 2,536 Group C posts across central government offices.
The SSC CHSL application form date 2026 has been opened on September 7, 2026. As per the latest official notification, the SSC CHSL notification 2026 last date to apply is October 7, 2026.
SSC CHSL 2026: Important dates
As per the latest SSC CHSL notification 2026, below are the important dates that a appearing candidates must know.
- SSC CHSL Notification out: September 7, 2026
- Application window: September 7 – October 7, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)
- Fee payment last date: October 8, 2026
- Correction window: October 14–16, 2026
- Total vacancies: Approx. 2,536 (tentative; final numbers to follow after departments confirm requirements)
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
- Data Entry Operator (DEO)
- Data Entry Operator Grade 'A'
These posts sit across various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India, along with some constitutional and statutory bodies.
SSC CHSL 2026 eligibility criteria
- Must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognised board
- Age bracket: 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2026
- Candidates should be born between August 2, 1999, and August 1, 2008
- Age relaxation applicable as per government norms for reserved categories
- Some posts may carry additional educational requirements — worth checking the detailed notification
- ₹100 for UR, OBC and EWS male candidates
- No fee for women, SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates
- Important points before filling the SSC CHSL application form
- Candidates need to complete One-Time Registration (OTR) on the new SSC website before filling the form.
- Applications can be submitted via the SSC website or the "mySSC" mobile app
- Once the fee is paid, it isn't refunded
- Candidates can now pick 3 exam centres within the same region
- The correction window has been extended to 3 days this year (up from 2 days earlier)
- Tier-I and Tier-II exam dates haven't been announced yet, SSC will notify these separately
Selection process will follow the usual SSC CHSL pattern Tier-I (computer-based test), followed by Tier-II, which includes a skill/typing test depending on the post applied for. Candidates opting for the Hindi typing test must use the Mangal font.
Candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDF on ssc.gov.in carefully before applying, since post-specific eligibility and category-wise vacancy breakup will only be finalised later.
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