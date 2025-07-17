SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025: Registration Ending Tomorrow For Over 3000 Vacancies At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct to Apply

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2025 tomorrow, i.e. 18th July, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can submit their applications through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The last date to fill the form is 19th July, 2025 and last date to pay the application fee is 19th July, 2025. Then the correction window will be opened from 23rd July, 2025 to 24th July, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3131 Group C vacancies across various departments and ministries.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘Apply’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now you will find the link of ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination,2025’, click on it.

Step 4: First register yourself by entering your personal details like contact details, address and anything that is required.

Step 5: Now login into your account by entering the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your correct personal and academic details.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the provided instructions and pay the required application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Recheck all the details then submit it and download the page for future reference.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for DEO/DEO Grade 'A' in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Culture, or SSC must have passed Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics from a recognized board. For LDC, JSA, and other DEO posts, a Class 12 or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university is required. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.